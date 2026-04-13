Marriage green card scrutiny rises in US: Rules, proof, red flags explained

Trying to get a marriage-based green card? According to immigration attorneys, scrutiny around such applications in the US has tightened in recent months.

“Getting a green card through marriage is one of the most common pathways to lawful permanent residence in the United States. It is also one of the fastest routes to permanent residence, with some applicants receiving approval in as little as 9 to 15 months. However, it is also one of the riskiest routes, because applicants must clearly prove the marriage is genuine and not entered into for immigration benefits,” said Douglas Lightman, immigration attorney at Lightman Law Firm LLC in New York, in a blog post.

A marriage-based green card allows the foreign spouse of a US citizen or lawful permanent resident to live and work anywhere in the country. The category granted depends on how long the couple has been married at the time of approval. What type of green card do spouses receive? Lightman explained that there are two main categories: — A 10-year green card is issued to spouses married for more than two years at the time of approval, known as an IR-1 visa — A two-year conditional green card is issued if the marriage is less than two years old, known as a CR-1 visa

Couples with a conditional green card must later file Form I-751 to remove conditions. US citizens can often file Form I-130 and Form I-485 together, which can speed up processing. Spouses of green card holders, however, may face longer waits due to visa caps and quotas. What proof do applicants need? Eligibility rules remain strict, with documentation forming the backbone of an application. “Joint financial accounts show financial interdependence. Housing documentation proves you live together. Photos spanning the length of your relationship document your time together. Affidavits from friends and family provide third-party verification. Travel records, communication records, and receipts from joint purchases all strengthen your case,” wrote Lightman.

US authorities also examine how the relationship developed and whether it has been maintained over time. In overseas cases, the US citizen spouse cannot attend the interview, which means the paperwork carries more weight. This usually includes: • Evidence of how the relationship began • Proof of plans to live together • Documentation of ongoing communication • Visits, photographs, and family interactions What raises red flags? Even genuine couples can come under closer scrutiny if certain patterns emerge. “Things like a significant age difference, limited shared language, very short courtship followed by immediate marriage, living at separate addresses, minimal joint financial documentation, and previous marriages to US citizens all trigger enhanced scrutiny,” said Lightman.

Another common concern is couples not living together during the application process. What is a Stokes interview? If both partners are in the US, they must attend an in-person interview with US Citizenship and Immigration Services. If concerns arise, officials may schedule a Stokes interview, a more detailed and separate questioning process. “Basically, a Stokes interview is a special type of marriage green card interview that is usually scheduled if the immigration officer suspects marriage fraud. It's not a normal interview, and it can be nerve-wracking if you don't know what to expect,” said Moumita Rahman, immigration lawyer, in a video post.

The process can last several hours. Couples are first questioned together and then separately, with answers compared for consistency. Questions can include: How did you meet? Where did you go on your first date? How many bedrooms do you have? Who pays which bills? When is the garbage collected? Do you pay bills online or by cheque? Rahman said applicants are often flagged for: A large age gap between spouses Inconsistent answers during interviews Weak or missing documentation Visible tension during questioning Contradictions in public records or online profiles How should couples prepare? Rahman said preparation is essential.

“Go over your history, go over your applications, discuss little things that so many people take for granted. Because, believe it or not, it doesn't matter how long you've been married, it doesn't matter how real your relationship is. Most average couples cannot answer a lot of these basic questions the same way,” she said in the video. She advised applicants to review all submitted documents carefully and ensure consistency across forms, interviews, and supporting material. What counts as marriage fraud? While marrying a US citizen is allowed, entering into a marriage solely for immigration benefits can lead to legal action.

According to USCIS, marriage fraud includes: • Marrying for money or immigration benefits • Entering a fake marriage where both parties know it is not genuine • Misleading someone into marriage under false pretences First, make sure you’re not entering marriage to boycott US immigration law, which is punishable by law. USCIS reviews applications closely, starting with proof of a valid marriage and extending to financial, residential, and personal history records. Every piece of information, every deadline, and every piece of evidence can make or break your case. The agency also allows suspected cases of fraud to be reported through its online portal, with anonymous tips accepted if supported by details such as names, dates, and addresses.

Investigations may involve US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). If fraud is established, deportation proceedings usually follow. In July 2025, the White House said in a post on X that buying a spouse would not lead to US citizenship. The post referred to the deportation of Jiejun Shen, who was accused of entering into a fake marriage. According to ICE, Shen had a criminal history involving extortion — specifically, an intent to extort marriage. In a separate case from May 28, 2025, 29-year-old Aakash Prakash Makwana, an Indian national, pleaded guilty in federal court to orchestrating a fake marriage to gain a green card.