Green card applicants: One mistake on this form could cost you, warns USCIS

Green card applicants risk rejection if Form I-485 is incomplete, warns USCIS, as errors in the public charge section remain a major cause of delays

US green card
A US Green Card, officially the Permanent Resident Card, is an identification document that grants a foreign national the right to live and work in the United States permanently. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Applying for a green card? US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has advised applicants to take extra care while filling out Form I-485, warning that mistakes or omissions could lead to rejection or long processing delays.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), USCIS said, “Applicants MUST properly complete Form I-485 per the form instructions.”
 
The agency singled out the public charge inadmissibility section in Part 9, noting that some applicants have failed to answer all required questions. “Failure to comply may result in rejection or delays,” it added.
 
What is Form I-485
 
Form I-485, officially called the “Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status,” allows eligible individuals already in the United States to apply for a green card. It is the key step in moving from a temporary visa or non-immigrant status to lawful permanent residency.
 
The form collects personal, background, and financial information. Part of this includes the public charge section, which helps determine whether the applicant is likely to depend on government support.
 
Immigration experts said errors in this section are common. “Even small mistakes or omissions can cause significant setbacks in processing,” said an immigration attorney familiar with green card applications.
 
Tips for applicants
 
• Read the instructions carefully before filling out the form
• Ensure every question, including in Part 9 on public charge, is fully answered
• Double-check all personal details for accuracy
• Include all required supporting documents
• Review the form before submission to avoid omissions
 
Context of wider visa changes
 
The guidance comes as the broader immigration system faces upheaval. The Trump administration recently imposed a $100,000 annual fee on new H-1B visa applications. Explaining the move, President Donald Trump said, “The H-1B non-immigrant visa program was created to bring temporary workers into the United States to perform additive, high-skilled functions, but it has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labour.”

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

