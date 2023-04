State govt may now provide more incentives and tweak the contract terms, dividing the project into 2-3 phases and floating separate bids, in order to allow more private parties to bid

Noida Film City, the ambitious 1,000-acre project conceived by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will get another chance to see the light of day, with a third round of global bidding expected soon. The proposed Rs 10,000 crore project in Greater Noida has twice failed to attract bidders ostensibly due to the massive investment requirement and prohibitive bidding terms. Noida Film City