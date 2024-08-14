Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

1,037 police medals for central and state forces announced on I-Day eve

The two criminals had "viciously" attacked the cop and repeatedly stabbed him all over his body but he did not let them loose from his grip. The brave policeman suffered severe injuries

Police at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday amid resident doctors' protest. The effects of the strike were felt in prominent hospitals | Photo: PTI
The other medals include 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:03 PM IST
The government on Wednesday announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

According to a Union Home Ministry statement, 214 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 231 Medal for Gallantry (GM). The GM includes four decorations for fire fighters and one for a civil defence personnel.

A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh.

The lone PMG medal, the highest police decoration for bravery, has been announced for Telangana Police Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for showing "rare gallantry" in apprehending two notorious chain snatchers and arms traffickers on July 25, 2022.

The two criminals had "viciously" attacked the cop and repeatedly stabbed him all over his body but he did not let them loose from his grip. The brave policeman suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for 17 days, according to the home ministry statement.

The other medals include 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service.

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.

The PPMG and PMG is awarded for displaying conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in police service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.


First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

