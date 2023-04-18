Home / India News / 1.6 mn new employees added under ESI Scheme in Feb; 46% under 25 yrs age

1.6 mn new employees added under ESI Scheme in Feb; 46% under 25 yrs age

Around 11,000 new establishments were registered under ESI Scheme in February 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
1.6 mn new employees added under ESI Scheme in Feb; 46% under 25 yrs age

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 1.6 million new employees have been added in the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESI Scheme) in the month of February, 2023, according to the provisional payroll data released by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
According to the data, around 11,000 new establishments have been registered in the month of February, 2023 under the ESIC, ensuring social security cover to their employees.

The data showed that employees up to the age group of 25 years constituted the majority of new registrations. 742,000 employees, which is 46 per cent of the total employees added in the month, belong to this age group. 
312,000 female employees were added to the payrolls in the month of February, revealed the gender-wise analysis. The data shows that a total 49 transgender employees got registered under ESI Scheme in the same period. 

Topics :ESICPayrollEmploymentscheme

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:44 AM IST

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms

Motor insurance picked up pace, grew neck and neck with health in H1FY23

Irdai endorses panel's view to cut obligatory cession to zero from 4%

Irdai draft norms do away with specific caps on commissions to agents

Will fight for democracy: Thackeray after meeting with Congress' Venugopal

In politics discussions keep happening: Anurag Thakur on BJP-NCP alliance

Delhi records minimum temp of 22.5 deg C, city to witness partly cloudy sky

India sees marginal dip in daily Covid-19 cases, logs 7,633 infections

India identified digital health as top priority, gained expertise: UNICEF

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story