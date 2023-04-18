1.6 mn new employees added under ESI Scheme in Feb; 46% under 25 yrs age

Nearly 1.6 million new employees have been added in the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESI Scheme) in the month of February, 2023, according to the provisional payroll data released by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
According to the data, around 11,000 new establishments have been registered in the month of February, 2023 under the ESIC, ensuring social security cover to their employees.
The data showed that employees up to the age group of 25 years constituted the majority of new registrations. 742,000 employees, which is 46 per cent of the total employees added in the month, belong to this age group.
312,000 female employees were added to the payrolls in the month of February, revealed the gender-wise analysis. The data shows that a total 49 transgender employees got registered under ESI Scheme in the same period.