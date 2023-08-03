Home / India News / 1 killed, 2 injured after truck overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

1 killed, 2 injured after truck overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Vehicular movement on a Mumbai-bound lane was affected for a few hours it was closed between 5.30 am to 8.30 am to remove the truck and the glass material scattered on the road, an official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The accident took place when the truck carrying the glass material rammed into another truck from its rear side and then overturned on the expressway in Khopoli area, he said | Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A person was killed and two others received injuries when a speeding glass-laden truck overturned after hitting another truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Vehicular movement on a Mumbai-bound lane was affected for a few hours it was closed between 5.30 am to 8.30 am to remove the truck and the glass material scattered on the road, an official said.

The accident took place when the truck carrying the glass material rammed into another truck from its rear side and then overturned on the expressway in Khopoli area, he said.

Three persons received serious injuries and were taken to hospital. One of them, identified as Sadanand Patil (43), driver of the glass-laden truck, succumbed to injuries during treatment, the official said.

The Mumbai-bound lane was opened for traffic after 8.30 am and the vehicular movement was slow, he said.

Also Read

6 dead in school bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad

Maha cracks down on lane-cutting on Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune expressways

5 killed, including four minors as truck falls into river in MP's Datia

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

4 dead as tanker overturns on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, triggers fire

ED conducts fresh searches in money laundering case against TN minister

Manipur HC orders status quo on proposed burial site for Kuki-Zomi killed

GST Council Meeting 2023 Highlights: Here are the key points to know

Allahabad HC allows ASI to conduct survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex

NGT to probe allegations of illegal mining by Brij Bhushan in UP's Gonda

Topics :road accidentMumbai-Pune expresswayDeath toll

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

How PLI-2 scheme is attracting traditional tech cos to manufacture in India

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story