Home / India News / NGT to probe allegations of illegal mining by Brij Bhushan in UP's Gonda

NGT to probe allegations of illegal mining by Brij Bhushan in UP's Gonda

The bench said that "in view of the averments made in the application, we consider it appropriate that a Joint Committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate action

ANI
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a Joint Committee to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action on allegations of illegal mining by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

The NGT formed a panel to investigate allegations made by Raja Ram Singh who claimed that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a Member of Parliament from Kesar Ganj, was involved in illegal mining in villages such as Majharath, Jaitpur, and Nawabganj in Tehsil Tarbganj and District Gonda. Singh also alleged that over 700 overloaded trucks were used every day for the illegal transportation, storage, and sale of about 20 lakh cubic meters of minor minerals. Additionally, he claimed that the Patpar Ganj Bridge and Road were damaged by these overloaded trucks.

The bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial member) and Dr A Senthil Vel (Expert Member) on August 2, said that "Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010."

The bench said that "in view of the averments made in the application, we consider it appropriate that a Joint Committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action."

The NGT seeks a factual and Action taken Report to be submitted within two months, while fixing the matter for the next hearing on November 7, 2023.

"Accordingly, we constitute a Joint Committee comprising the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and District Magistrate, Gonda and direct the same to meet within one week," NGT bench said.

The NGT also directed the Committee to visit the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, associate with the applicant and a representative of the concerned project proponent, verify the factual position, and take appropriate remedial action by following the due course of law and giving the project proponent the opportunity to be heard.

"The Committee may particularly clarify compliance with Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016 and Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020, including remediation/rehabilitation of mined areas and damage caused to the river Saryu," said the NGT bench.

Also Read

WFI elections: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to convene meeting on July 30

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Illegal mining at Aravalli: 582 complaints but one conviction in 6 years

All demands of wrestlers met, let police finish its probe: Anurag Thakur

UN agency that governs int'l waters mired in debate over deep sea mining

India should go for younger cheetahs habituated to human presence: Experts

Air India Express flight makes landing at Kochi shortly after takeoff

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC likely to announce verdict on ASI survey today

Support direct dialogue between India, Pakistan on issues of concern: US

Cyclone Biparjoy costs Gujarat Rs 1,212.50 cr, says Nityanand Rai

Topics :National Green TribunalBrijbhushan Sharan Singhillegal miningUttar Pradesh

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

How PLI-2 scheme is attracting traditional tech cos to manufacture in India

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story