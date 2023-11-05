Home / India News / 10,585 votes cast through home voting and postal ballots in Mizoram: Govt

10,585 votes cast through home voting and postal ballots in Mizoram: Govt

BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have fielded 23 and 4 candidates, respectively, in addition to 27 independents already in the fray

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Photo: ANI | More than 8.57 lakh electorates, including 4,39,026 women, will decide the fate of 174 candidates in the polls, the official saidMore than 8.57 lakh electorates, including 4,39,026 women, will decide the fate of 174 candidates in the polls, the official said

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Altogether 10,585 senior citizens, people with disabilities (PwDs) and government officials exercised their franchise for the November 7 Mizoram polls through home voting and postal ballots till Saturday, an official said.

While 2,059 senior citizens (80 years and above) and PwDs exercised their franchise through home voting, 8,526 government officials, including security and polling personnel, voted through postal ballots, additional chief electoral officer H Lianzela said on Sunday.

Of the 11 districts, Aizawl topped the list in home and postal voting with 2,534 people exercising their franchise, followed by Lawngtlai (1,614) and Lunglei (1,582), he said.

Lianzela said out of Mizoram's 1,276 voting centres, 149 are remote polling stations. "Officials who will be deployed in such polling stations started leaving for their destinations on Sunday," he said, adding that the election campaign came to an end at 4pm.

More than 8.57 lakh electorates, including 4,39,026 women, will decide the fate of 174 candidates in the polls, the official said.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates for all the 40 seats.

BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have fielded 23 and 4 candidates, respectively, in addition to 27 independents already in the fray.

Also Read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

Mizoram Elections: 5,306 votes cast through home voting, postal ballots

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi

India offers 7 helicopters to Philippine Coast Guard for rescue operations

Urban local body and panchayat elections likely to be delayed in J-K

SC to hear on Monday Punjab govt's plea against guv's delay in nod to bills

Cash-for-query case: Ethics Committee to adopt draft report on Nov 7

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MizoramMizoram Assembly elections

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story