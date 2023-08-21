Home / India News / 10 including 5 forest officials stuck in HP's Mandi, rescue ops underway

10 including 5 forest officials stuck in HP's Mandi, rescue ops underway

As per the Deputy Commissioner of Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration teams are present on the spot for rescue operations

ANI
"Ten people, including five forest department officials and five locals, got stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir due to a rise in water level. NDRF and local administration teams are present on the spot. Rescue operation underway," DC Chaudhary

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 6:26 AM IST
Ten people, including five forest officials, were stuck in Koldam in Himachal Pradesh's Manali due to rising water levels and incessant rainfall on Sunday, the official said.

"Ten people, including five forest department officials and five locals, got stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir due to a rise in water level. NDRF and local administration teams are present on the spot. Rescue operation underway," DC Chaudhary.

Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.

The government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'.

According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24.

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

A total of 224 lost lives in the monsoon fury while 117 people died in road accidents in the state so far, according to the government bulletin.

Seventeen bodies have been recovered to date in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the missing bodies.

Topics :Himachal Pradeshheavy rainsMonsoon

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 6:26 AM IST

