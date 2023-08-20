Home / India News / CM Shinde presents Ratan Tata with 'Udyog Ratna', calls him an institution

The 'Udyog Ratna' award was presented to the 85-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons by Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the industrialist's home in south Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday hailed industrialist Ratan Tata, the first-ever recipient of the 'Udyog Ratna' award instituted by the state government, as an "institution".

Shinde also said industries in Maharashtra are the main strength of the growth engine.

He was speaking at the Udyog Puraskar 2023 distribution ceremony here where he praised Ratan Tata.

The 'Udyog Ratna' award was presented to the 85-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons by Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the industrialist's home in south Mumbai on Saturday.

On Sunday, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute was honoured with the Udyog Mitra award while the Udyogini award was given to Gauri Kirloskar. The best Marathi businessman award was bestowed upon Vilas Shinde, the MD of Sahyadri Farmers' Producers Company.

None of us have seen God, but it is believed that God is everywhere. We have selected a 'dev manoos' (Godly person) like Ratan Tata for the (first ever) Udyog Ratna award. Tata means trust and quality assurance, and the company has always demonstrated its social connect, the chief minister said.

Industries in Maharashtra are the main strength of the growth engine. The state has thus decided to acknowledge the contribution of the industries through such awards, Shinde said.

The chief minister said he signed investment agreements worth Rs 1.37 lakh crore during his visit to Davos last year.

"Out of them, 85 per cent of agreements have progressed further. Maharashtra has once again topped the chart of attracting FDI (Foreign Direct Investments), he claimed.

Shinde said all industries, traders, businessmen and various chambers of commerce should form a high-power committee to prepare a blueprint for the next 25 years of the state's progress.

