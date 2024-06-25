Home / India News / 10 Indian fishermen arrested, 1 Sri Lankan sailor killed in ops: Navy

10 Indian fishermen arrested, 1 Sri Lankan sailor killed in ops: Navy

The Navy said over 200 Indian fishermen and 27 trawlers have been seized for illegal fishing

Sri Lanka, Adani, fishermen
Representative Image: The incident came two days after 18 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy for alleged poaching. Photographer: Jonathan Wijayaratne/Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 10 Indian fishermen were arrested while one Sri Lankan naval sailor was killed in an operation launched by the island nation's authorities to seize a trawler allegedly engaged in illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters, authorities said on Tuesday.

The incident came two days after 18 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy for alleged poaching.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The operation was launched on Tuesday off the coast of Delft islet in Northern Jaffna when the Sri Lankan Navy received information that an Indian with some fishermen was involved in illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters.

"The Navy launched an operation to nab an Indian trawler and fishermen doing illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters. However, during the operation, one Sri Lankan sailor suffered chest injuries from an iron rod in the Indian trawler and died," Navy spokesman Captain Gayan Wickremasuriya told PTI.

However, in the operation, the Sri Lankan Navy seized the trawler and arrested 10 Indians from it.

The Navy said over 200 Indian fishermen and 27 trawlers have been seized for illegal fishing in the country's waters so far this year.

Most of these incidents happen in the Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka's northern tip, a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with the Sri Lanka Navy personnel sometimes even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats for illegally entering Sri Lanka's territorial waters.

Also Read

Mumbai Coastal Road Project: All you need to know about the toll-free road

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Other Details

Rajnath Singh vows to find attackers of navy ships from 'depth of seas'

Coast Guard apprehends fishing boat involved in smuggling off Maha coast

Chinese coast guard ships blast Philippine boat with water cannon

Nandini milk price up by Rs 2 from June 26, quantity enhanced by 50 ml

Govt to meet PSBs to review financial inclusion schemes: Check details

Bank holidays in July 2024: Banks to remain closed for 12 days; check list

Captive elephant transfer rules 2024 leave gaps for misuse: Jairam Ramesh

Pune bar case: Cops detain 2 persons from Mumbai for alleged drug use

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :sri lankaIndia-Sri Lankanavy

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story