Bank holidays in July 2024: Banks to remain closed for 12 days; check list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of bank holidays for the coming month, July, in which the banks will remain closed for 12 days on account of regional holidays and weekends. The banks will observe holidays for 12 days, which includes both second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Banks remain operative on the first and third Saturdays of each month but remain shut on all the Sundays. If you are planning to visit a bank, then you should plan your trip accordingly considering non-working days.

However, online banking services will remain operational and allow customers to conduct transactions through mobile applications, online bank websites, or ATMs. Customers are urged to plan visits to bank branches carefully considering non-working dates.

State-wise full list of Bank Holidays in July 2024

Here are the state-wise list of Bank Holidays in July 2024:

July 3(Wednesday) BehDienkhlam (Meghalaya)

BehDienkhlam (Meghalaya) July 6 (Saturday) MHIP Day (Mizoram)

MHIP Day (Mizoram) July 7 (Sunday) Weekend closure (All over India)

Weekend closure (All over India) July 8 (Monday) Kang (Rathajatra) (Manipur)

Kang (Rathajatra) (Manipur) July 9 (Tuesday) Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim) July 13 (Saturday) Weekend closure (All over India)

Weekend closure (All over India) July 14 (Sunday) Weekend closure (All over India)

Weekend closure (All over India) July 16 (Tuesday) Harela (Uttarakhand)

Harela (Uttarakhand) July 17 (Wednesday) Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura)

Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing Day (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura) July 21 (Sunday) Weekend closure (All over India)

Weekend closure (All over India) July 27(Saturday) Weekend closure (All over India)

Weekend closure (All over India) July 28 (Sunday) Weekend closure (All over India)

Bank holiday calendar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in coordination with state governments determines the bank holiday calendar accounting national/state holidays, cultural or religious observances and operational necessities. The full list of bank holidays for the year is disseminated by the Reserve Bank of India through the official channels, ensuring transparency and coordination across financial institutions.

As per RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country, i.e., Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it is important to mention that regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.