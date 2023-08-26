Home / India News / 10 killed in TN fire; authorities blame cylinder taken inside 'illegally'

10 killed in TN fire; authorities blame cylinder taken inside 'illegally'

Police, fire and rescue services personnel besides railway staff, involved in dousing the fire, extricated the charred bodies from the compartment

Press Trust of India Madurai (TN)
Photo: ANI/Twitter (Representative image)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

At least 10 persons were "reported dead" in a fire that broke out inside a stationary train compartment in Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday, the Southern Railway said, adding a "gas cylinder" "illegally" taken in led to the blaze.

The "private party coach" with 65 passengers had arrived from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

"10 persons reported dead," in the fire, a Southern Railway release said.

Police, fire and rescue services personnel besides railway staff, involved in dousing the fire, extricated the charred bodies from the compartment.

The fire broke out at 5.15 am on Saturday and the Fire service personnel who arrived at the spot half an hour later put down the blaze by 7.15 am, a Southern Railway release said.

"This is a private party coach that was attached at Nagercoil Junction yesterday (Aug 25) by train no. 16730 (Punalur-Madurai Exp). Party coach was detached and kept at Madurai Stabling line. The passengers in the private party coach have....smuggled gas cylinder and this has caused the fire," the release said.

The party coach had started the journey from Lucknow on August 17, scheduled to return to Chennai on Sunday and return to Lucknow from there, it added.

"While the coach was stabled/parked, some members of the party in the private party coach were using the illegally smuggled cooking gas cylinder unauthorisedly for preparing tea/snacks, which caused the fire in the stabled/parked coach. Most of the passengers could get out of the coach on noticing fire. Some passengers had already got down at platform also before detachment of coach," it added.

Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh was being paid to each of the family of the deceased, it said.

Southern Railway also announced two help line numbers for information related to the fire incident and causalities-- 9360552608, 8015681915.

Any individual can book party coach using IRCTC portal. They are not allowed to carry any inflammable material like gas cylinder. The coach is to used only for transportation purpose, the release said, adding senior officials were rushing to the spot.

Also Read

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

North Eastern Railway services to be colour coded in Lucknow division

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society renamed; Rajnath backs decision

6 injured after gas explosion at recycling plant in Australia's Victoria

Roads made in last 9 yrs can cover distance between Earth and Moon: PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point to be known as 'Shiva Shakti Point': PM Modi

PM meets scientists behind successful lunar landing, hugs Isro chief

PM Modi raises 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' slogan outside airport in B'luru

People across the world are excited over Chandyaan-3 success, says PM

Topics :fire safetyFire accidentfire break outsIndian Railways

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story