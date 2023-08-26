PM Modi raises 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' slogan outside airport in B'luru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised the slogan "Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan" outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru.

"I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi said outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also greeted people gathered outside HAL airport in Bengaluru.

PM Modi will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex on Saturday.

The Prime Minister watched the live telecast from Johannesburg of the historic touchdown of lander Vikram on the Moon on Wednesday, while he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so.

The PM started his four-day formal tour on August 21 for South Africa and Greece. In South Africa, PM Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country's president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was the PM's third visit to South Africa and the trip marked the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

During the Greece visit, the PM held meetings with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou.

In the meeting with the Greek President, the PM added another feather to his cap, as he was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour in Athens, Greece.

President of Greece Katerina N Sakellaropoulou feted PM Modi with the Grand Cross after the latter called on the former during his day-long official visit to Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and welcomed his invitation to visit India.'

In a joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Greece at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, both countries have agreed to elevate their bilateral ties to a "strategic partnership".