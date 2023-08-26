Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point to be known as 'Shiva Shakti Point': PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3 touchdown point to be known as 'Shiva Shakti Point': PM Modi

ISRO Chairman S Somanath briefed him about the Chandrayaan-3 mission

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 9:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday directly from the Greek capital of Athens to interact with ISRO scientists on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission and announced the decision to name the place where lander 'Vikram' touched down on the lunar surface as "Shiva Shakti Point".

Terming the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission as an 'extraordinary moment' in the history of India's India's space programme, he said the place where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point".

August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as "National Space Day", said the Prime Minister, who turned emotional while addressing the team ISRO at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, as he lavishly praised them for their dedication and passion.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath briefed him about the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

A large number of people, many of them holding aloft national flags, gathered outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross, which is close to ISTRAC, to greet the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.

Modi had also flown down to Bengaluru on the night of September 6, 2019 to watch the planned touch down of Chandrayaan-2 mission's 'Vikram' lander.

But in the early hours of September seven, barely minutes before it was slated to land, ISRO lost contact with the craft, just 2.1 kms above the lunar surface.

Also Read

In a first, Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on moon's south pole

Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

Chandrayaan-3 mission: All set for automatic landing sequence, says Isro

India walks on the moon as Pragyan rover rolls into the lunar surface

PM meets scientists behind successful lunar landing, hugs Isro chief

PM Modi raises 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' slogan outside airport in B'luru

People across the world are excited over Chandyaan-3 success, says PM

Madras Bar Association passes resolution against renaming of IPC, CrPC, IEA

LIVE: PM meets scientists behind successful lunar landing, hugs Isro chief

Topics :Narendra ModiNarendra Modi speechChandrayaan-3Isro projects

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story