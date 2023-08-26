Home / India News / People across the world are excited over Chandyaan-3 success, says PM

People across the world are excited over Chandyaan-3 success, says PM

The Prime Minister who flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece, said he could not stop himself from reaching the city first on his return to pay tribute to the Isro scientists

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 8:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hailing the ISRO on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people from across the globe who believe in science and the future are filled with enthusiasm over India's achievement.

The Prime Minister who flew down to Bengaluru directly from Greece, said he could not stop himself from reaching the city first on his return to pay tribute to the ISRO scientists.

Before heading for ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, Modi addressed a gathering outside the HAL Airport.

Not only Indians but people across the globe who believe in science, who see the future and are dedicated to humanity, are filled with enthusiasm, he said.

Modi thanked the citizens of Bengaluru who gathered in huge numbers to see him.

I see people including children getting up so early. These children are the future of India, the PM added.

Also Read

Ahead of launch, Isro team visits Tirupathi temple with Chandrayaan-3 model

In a first, Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on moon's south pole

'Welcome, buddy!': Chandrayaan-2 orbiter connects with Chandrayaan-3 lander

Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into the lunar orbit, says Isro

ISRO's next Moon mission with Japanese space agency gathers steam

Madras Bar Association passes resolution against renaming of IPC, CrPC, IEA

LIVE: People across the world are excited over Chandyaan-3 success, says PM

Weekend Bites: Over the moon, thaw in funding winter, India's chess moment

PM flies down to Bengaluru from Greece to congratulate Isro scientists

People in Assam's Biswanath celebrate after getting district status

Topics :Chandrayaan-3Isro projectsmoon missionIsro GSLV

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassador

Tesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state elections

Mizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story