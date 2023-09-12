Home / India News / 100,000 poor people in state to get houses, says Haryana CM Khattar

100,000 poor people in state to get houses, says Haryana CM Khattar

Furthering its efforts to support the underprivileged in the state, the Haryana government has prepared a plan to provide houses to one lakh poor people, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Furthering its efforts to support the underprivileged in the state, the Haryana government has prepared a plan to provide houses to one lakh poor people, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Khattar's announcement came during a programme in Samalkha, Panipat late on Monday evening, where he said the state government is continually striving to provide essential necessities to its citizens, a statement issued here on Tuesday said.

In this regard, with the aim of providing shelter to the underprivileged, the government has formulated a plan under which 1 lakh poor people will be provided with homes, he said.

However, no timeline for the project was mentioned in the official statement.

The chief minister said the government is committed to extending the benefits of various schemes to eligible citizens, the release added.

These schemes encompass a range of welfare programmes, pension schemes, student scholarships, Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojna and housing projects, all designed to ensure the well-being of the population, he added.

Khattar further stated that the inception of the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra', a scheme that provides identity cards to families, has streamlined the distribution of essential resources like ration cards and pensions to citizens from the comfort of their homes.

The government has also taken strong measures to curb corruption in government jobs, thereby promoting transparency and fairness, he added.

Also Read

6 of 7 Independents support Khattar govt unconditionally: Haryana min

6 killed in communal violence in Haryana, 116 arrested so far: CM Khattar

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

People of Haryana should forget religious, communal differences: Khattar

3-fold rise in unemployment in Haryana under BJP rule: Deepender Hooda

Gyanvapi complex case: Allahabad High Court sets next hearing on Sept 18

GSITI inks pact with Isro, to train 300 personnel in disaster management

36,097 govt jobs given in 18 months, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

From Pashmina to Zighrana Ittar, PM Modi gifts handicrafts to G20 leaders

Indian law for protecting farmers can be model for entire world: Murmu

Topics :HaryanaManohar Lal Khattar

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance

Apple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

Next Story