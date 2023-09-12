Home / India News / GSITI inks pact with Isro, to train 300 personnel in disaster management

GSITI inks pact with Isro, to train 300 personnel in disaster management

The Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), Hyderabad has signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO, Bengaluru under the National Natural Resources Management System programme

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
The scope of this project is to conduct a series of trainings for the capacity building in the areas of mineral resources and disaster management under the National Natural Resources Management System programme, an official release said here on Tuesday

The Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), Hyderabad has signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO, Bengaluru under the National Natural Resources Management System programme.

The MoU, for a period of five years, was signed by Mathew Joseph, Deputy Director General and Head Mission-V, on behalf of GSITI and J V Thomas, Director, Earth Observation Applications and Disaster Management Support Programme Office (EDPO), ISRO, on Monday in the presence of ISRO Scientific Secretary Shantanu Bhatawdekar.

The scope of this project is to conduct a series of trainings for the capacity building in the areas of mineral resources and disaster management under the National Natural Resources Management System programme, an official release said here on Tuesday.

The main objective of the project is capacity building through generation of skilled human resources in Application of Digital Image Processing and GIS in Mineral Exploration, Advanced Remote Sensing Techniques in Mineral Exploration and Applications of Geo-informatics for Disaster Management.

Photo Geology and Remote Sensing (PGRS) Division, GSITI, Hyderabad will conduct 15 trainings and around 300 personnel representing from Central/state government departments, PSUs, faculty members and research scholars of academic institutions are expected to be benefitted by these training programmes in the next five years, the release added.

