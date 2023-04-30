100th episode of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat today: Here's what to expect





The radio show hosted by Prime Minister Modi will be broadcasted live at the UN headquarters in New York. In London, the Indian high commission will also host a special screening of the episode.









"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat is going global and hitting the century tomorrow. Don't forget to become witness to this historic airing as the PM directly connects with people all across the world," the party said. In a tweet from the party's official handle, the BJP tweeted the details of where one can watch the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. To celebrate the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the BJP-ruled states have made elaborate arrangements. The show will be specially aired at BJP's party offices and booths. The 100th episode of Mann ki Baat is all set to go live on Sunday at 11 am.

The Ministry of Tourism has announced a special action plan called "100 days of action" to mark the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Under this action plan, the ministry has a challenge for entrepreneurs to make substitutes for single-use plastic items.



A study supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said, that the Mann Ki Baat radio address has transformed into an "inspirational platform" encouraging sustainable progress on themes that are core to India's efforts towards achieving sustainable development goals. "I think it's for the first time in the history of our memory that any head of government had chosen to address citizens regularly month after month without break," Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah while attending an event on Mann Ki Baat said it is a unique experiment that has strengthened the foundation of democracy in India.



The radio talk show is broadcasted on last Sunday of every month, where PM Modi addresses the nation and talks on issues of public concern, the government's policies, and achievements. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014, the year when PM Modi took charge.

The show not only highlights the government's actions but also talks about significant citizen action in priority areas and in turn encourages listeners to take part in change-making initiatives in their own communities.



The Finance Ministry also announced the release of a stamp and a Rs 100 coin to commemorate 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat.