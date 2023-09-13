Home / India News / 11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur: Police

11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur: Police

Press Trust of India Jaipur
According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben -- the wife of one Arvind -- died in the accident | Photo: ANI/Representative

Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said.

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said.

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben -- the wife of one Arvind -- died in the accident.

They were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

rajasthan Gujarat road accident

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

