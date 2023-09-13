Home / India News / LIVE: 11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

LIVE: 11 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: @ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 8:32 AM IST
Eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said. The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said. The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a virtual interaction with health ministers and senior officers of States and Union Territories (UT) on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations underway for the launch of 'Ayushman Bhava' programme. Mandaviya highlighted the importance of the Ayushman Bhava initiative for all states and UTs. He stressed the states and UTs to organise Health Melas in the Health and Wellness Centres every year and urged every medical college to hold a Health Camp at the block level.

The text-message alert came in the middle of the night: A massive earthquake had hit Morocco. French volunteers scrambled to pull together a nine-person search-and-rescue team, listening devices and other gear to look for people buried under rubble. The only thing the French aid workers didn't have was a green light from Morocco to hop on a flight, which could have landed them in the North African country's disaster zone little more than 24 hours after the September 8 quake that killed more than 2,900 people and injured at least 5,530 others in flattened villages and townhouses.


First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

