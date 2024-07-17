12 naxals killed in encounter with police on Maha-Chhattisgarh border

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 11:21 PM IST
In a significant anti-Naxal operation, security forces launched a major offensive at Wandoli Village on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border today, leading to the deaths of 12 naxals and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms.

The operation, initiated around 10 am, involved seven C60 parties led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations). The assault was based on credible intelligence regarding the presence of 12-15 Naxals camping in the area.

A heavy exchange of fire ensued in the afternoon and continued intermittently for over six hours into the late evening. During the area search, security forces recovered 12 bodies of naxals, including DVCM Laxman Atram, also known as Vishal Atram, the in-charge of the Tipagad Dalam.

The operation also yielded a significant haul of weapons, including seven automatic firearms: three AK-47 rifles, two INSAS rifles, one carbine, and one self-loading rifle (SLR).

One Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of the C60 unit and one jawan sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. Both have been evacuated and shifted to Nagpur, where they are reported to be out of danger.

Topics :naxalismMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

