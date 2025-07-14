12th batch of devotees departs for Amarnath Yatra from Pahalgam's base camp

The 12th batch of devotees departed from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam for their pilgrimage to the Holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji on Monday morning.

A devotee from Mumbai said, "We are seven members. We are coming for the first time. Proper arrangements have been provided for food and sleep, but due to the rains, we are facing trouble. People are good. We will pray for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra."

Another devotee said that this is his sixth visit. He praised the security arrangements here.

"I have come from Maharashtra and this is his sixth visit. I have come here with 98 people. Last year I came with 150 people. I will come here every year. The arrangements are very good. There is a lot of excitement. We will pray for peace in the world. People in Kashmir are very supportive. People should come here without fear. The security arrangement is very good," said another devotee.

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the ongoing Amarnath Yatra has surpassed the 2-lakh mark, with devotees continuing to throng the holy cave shrine. In a post on X, LG Sinha expressed his joy, stating, "With Baba Amarnath Ji's blessings, the holy pilgrimage has crossed the 2 lakh mark today. This is a sacred journey of a lifetime, and I welcome all the devotees to discover and experience the divinity. Har Har Mahadev!" The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir began on July 3 and will conclude on August 9.

The pilgrimage is taking place simultaneously via both the Pahalgam route (Anantnag district) and the Baltal route (Ganderbal district). Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, where devotees pay homage to an ice stalagmite believed to be the lingam of Lord Shiva. The ice stalagmite forms every year during the summer months and reaches its maximum size in July and August, when thousands of Hindu devotees make an annual pilgrimage to the cave. The Indian Army has launched 'Operation SHIVA 2025' in close coordination with the Civil Administration and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

The Indian Army has launched 'Operation SHIVA 2025' in close coordination with the Civil Administration and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra. This annual high-tempo operation aims to provide a robust security architecture along both the Northern and Southern Yatra routes, particularly in light of the heightened threat from Pakistan-backed proxies in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. As part of this year's enhanced security framework, over 8,500 troops have been deployed, supported by a wide array of technological and operational resources. A dynamic counter-terrorism grid, prophylactic security deployment, and corridor protection measures have been instituted. Comprehensive assistance to civil authorities is also being provided, particularly in disaster management and emergency response.