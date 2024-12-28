Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

14 trains running late due to dense fog, weather conditions: Railways

For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog

Due to foggy weather conditions, several trains in North India have been delayed in the range from 30 minutes to over two hours | (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 11:37 AM IST
Rail services in North India have been affected by low visibility in the region, with over 14 trains running late as of Saturday morning.

The trains are running late due to dense fog and low visibility.

For the past several days, rail operations have been hit by inclement weather conditions, primarily dense fog.

Due to foggy weather conditions, several trains in North India have been delayed in the range from 30 minutes to over two hours. Affected trains include the Gorakhdham Express, delayed by 91 minutes, and the Kaifiyat Express, delayed by 37 minutes.

Other delayed trains include the Vikramshila Express, delayed by 50 minutes, and the S Kranti Superfast Express, delayed by 30 minutes. The Anvt Humsafar was delayed by 57 minutes, while the Jalianwala B Express was running one hour and 8 minutes late.

The Padmavat Express was delayed by 59 minutes, the Satyagrah Express by 56 minutes, and the Nauchandi Express was delayed by 85 minutes.

Other trains facing delays include the Ap Express, delayed by 97 minutes; the Gondwana SF Express, delayed by 138 minutes; the MP Sampark Kranti, delayed by 36 minutes; and the NZM Humsafar Express, delayed by one hour and one minute.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city on Saturday was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in December in 15 years on Friday. The heavy rains started in the early hours of Thursday and continued throughout the day.

The rains brought a little improvement in Delhi's air quality, though it remains in the 'very poor' category. As of 2 PM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 355, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

