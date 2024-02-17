Home / India News / 15 commercial units, houses damaged due to fire in Mumbai's Govandi

15 commercial units, houses damaged due to fire in Mumbai's Govandi

Around 15 commercial units and some houses were damaged in a fire that broke out in a chawl in Mumbai's Govandi area early on Saturday, in which nobody was reported injured, an official said

Photo: ANI/Twitter (representative)
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 9:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Around 15 commercial units and some houses were damaged in a fire that broke out in a chawl in Mumbai's Govandi area early on Saturday, in which nobody was reported injured, an official said.

The fire brigade received a call at 3.55 am, which alerted it about the blaze, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Around 15 galas (commercial units) on the ground floor and some houses on the first floor were damaged in the fire that broke out in a chawl at Bainganwadi in Adarsh Nagar area of Govandi," the fire brigade official said.

The fire engulfed some electrical wiring and installations, plastic sheets, household items, wooden planks and furniture, among other things, he said, adding that attempts to douse the flames were underway.

Some water tankers along with an ambulance were rushed to the spot. Nobody was found injured and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be known, the official added.

Also Read

Brigade Enterprises soars 13% on healthy outlook; zooms 60% since November

Brigade to develop 2 mn sq. ft. of residential housing space in Bengaluru

Brigade Q3 results: Profit up 31% on strong growth in residential segment

Brigade Enterprises surges 7%, hits new high on strong Q2 results

Brigade Enterprises to double seats in coworking brand BuzzWorks by FY24

LIVE: Bihar govt to review dept held by former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

450 mn Jan Dhan accounts have accumulated Rs 2.1 trillion: Anurag Thakur

Nagaland govt employees protest, demand restoration of old pension scheme

48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan section rail link to open on Feb 20

Mega defence expo to be organised in Pune between Feb 24-26: Fadnavis

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mumbaifire safetyFire accidentMaharashtra

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story