15% drop in over-speeding challans till mid-April, say Delhi Police

A senior traffic police official said the police have significantly curbed over-speeding incidents on the city's roads through meticulous planning and implementation

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 8:55 PM IST
Over-speeding violations in the national capital till mid-April this year have dropped by 15 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, according to Delhi Traffic Police.

Data shared by the traffic police department showed 8,16,372 challans were issued from January 1-April 15 for over-speeding violations, marking a significant drop from the 9,52,367 notices during the corresponding period last year.

A senior traffic police official said the police have significantly curbed over-speeding incidents on the city's roads through meticulous planning and implementation.

The systematic deployment of overspeed violation detection (OSVD) cameras has played a significant role in monitoring and regulating vehicular speed, thereby fostering safer road conditions for all commuters, the official said in a statement.

"Enhanced deterrence measures have been instrumental in dissuading motorists from violating speed limits. The visible presence of OSVD cameras serves as a deterrent, instilling a sense of responsibility among drivers and promoting adherence to traffic regulations," the statement added.

Topics :challansTraffic

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

