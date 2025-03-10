15 insurgents held in multiple raids across Manipur in last 48 hours

Manipur Police have arrested 15 cadres of various insurgent groups in multiple raids across the state on March 8 and 9, Manipur police said in an official statement.

"During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was tense but under control. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley Districts," Manipur Police said in an official statement.

On March 9, Manipur Police arrested five active cadres of NRFM organization from Gandhi Avenue, Thangal Bazar under City-PS, Imphal West District namely, Keisham Robertson Meitei @ Nanao (29) , Moirangthem Tanu Devi @ Chinglembi @ Ichanthoi (21) , Nameirakpam Rashini Devi @ Thoibi @ Mangaleima (25), Meikam Ichan Chanu (32) and Laishram Menaka Chanu @ Lanchenbl (27). They were involved in extortion and transportation of arms and ammunition. One two-wheeler, five mobile phones and one ID card were found from their possession.

"On March 9, Manipur Police arrested one active cadre of NRFM organization from Golapati Masjid Achouba Awang Leirak under Porompat-PS, Imphal East District identified as Laiphrakpam Soniya Devi @ Tombi @ Lamjingbi (24). She was involved in extortion from general public, private firms, govt. officials etc. A mobile phone and a wallet with a sum of Rs 1,07,260 were recovered from their possession," Manipur Police said in the statement.

On March 9, Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of PREPAK (Pro) from Khongman Nandeibam Leikai under Irilbung-PS, Imphal East District namely, Chirom Rostam Meitei @ Chiromba (25) and Heikrujam Arvind Singh @ Micheal @ Heiroiba (32). They were involved in extortion from general public, private firms, govt. officials etc. From their possession, two mobile phones were recovered.

"On March 9, Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of PREPAK (Pro) from Heinoupok near Ima Medhapati School, Imphal West District namely, Laishram Boboi Meitei @ Boishemba (28), Palujam Babu Singh @ Luthumba (25) and Yumnam Athoibi Chanu. They were involved in extortion from the general public, private firms, govt. officials etc. From their possession, three mobile phones items were recovered," Manipur Police said in the statement.

On March 9, Manipur Police arrested an active member of KCP (PWG), one Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh (38) from RIMS Main Gate, Lamphel along with one mobile handset. He was involved in extortion from government officials and general public in and around Imphal area.

"On March 9, Manipur Police arrested an active member of KCP (PWG), one Shandham Romen Singh (39), along with incriminating eleven demand letters from Samurou, Imphal West district," Manipur Police said in the statement.

On March 9, Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of UPPK from Langol Type - II, Imphal West. The arrested people have been identified as Ngangbam Nishan Meitei (24 yrs), Ashangbam Manikanta Singh (37yrs) and Sorokhaibam Nganthoi Singh (23 yrs). They were involved in extortion from general public through their tribunal by doing illegal trails. Two four-wheelers, three mobile handsets and other miscellaneous items were recovered from their possession.

"On March 8, security forces apprehended one KYKL cadre identified as Mohen Takhellambam @Renyai (29) from Gate no 2 near BP 79 under Moreh-PS, Tengnoupal District," Manipur Police said in the statement.

Movement of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles, Manipur Police said.

"A total of 109 checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different Districts of the State," Manipur Police said in the statement.

The police have appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and to be aware of false videos and social media posts. They have also requested people to immediately return looted weapons, ammunition and explosives to the police or the nearest security forces.

"Appeal is made to general public not to believe in rumour and be aware of false videos. Any circulations of unfounded videos etc. may be confirmed from the rumour free number 9233522822 of Central Control room. Also, there are many fake posts being circulated in social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading of such fake post in social media will face legal action. Further, appeal is made to public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately," Manipur Police said.

On February 13, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor.

The proclamation, published in the Gazette of India and issued by the Union Home Ministry, stated that the powers of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will be transferred to Parliament, effectively suspending the state government's authority.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.