18 die, over 30 injured in tragic bus accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Eighteen people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus rammed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 5:15 am.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed the district administration to ensure the injured receive proper treatment. He also wished for their speedy recovery.

On X, CM Adityanath said, "The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls and provide a speedy recovery to the injured."

After the initial investigation, the District Magistrate of Unnao, Gaurang Rathi, confirmed that 18 people died and 19 were injured. He stated, "Today at around 05:15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar, collided with a milk tanker. Eighteen people have lost their lives, and 19 others are injured in the accident."

The CM directed officials to expedite the relief work immediately.

The double-decker sleeper bus was travelling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi when it hit the milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police led by Circle Officer of Bangarmau, Arvind Chaurasia, rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.