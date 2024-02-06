Home / India News / 180 days maternity leave for female cooks, helpers in edu dept: CM Sukhu

Earlier, there was no such provision of maternity leave for the above category and necessary directions in this regard have been issued to the concerned department, he said in a statement issued here

Photo: Twitter @SukhuSukhvinder
Press Trust of India Shimla

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to grant 180 days maternity leave to about 17,889 female cook cum helpers working in the education department under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Sukhu said this decision of the government, which is working for the welfare of the vulnerable sections of the society, will fulfil the long pending demands of mid day meal workers.

The government is working with the aim of holistic development of the downtrodden with special focus on child care and women empowerment, he added.

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh governmentmaternity leave for femalesMaternity leaveeducation

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

