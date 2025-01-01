1995-batch IAS officer Bhuvnesh Kumar assumes charge as CEO of UIDAI

Bhuvnesh Kumar has assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), an official release said on Wednesday.

Kumar also continues to be an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

He takes over from Amit Agrawal who has been appointed as the new pharma secretary.

Kumar is an IAS officer of the 1995 batch from the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

"A graduate and gold medalist from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, he held several important positions both at the Centre and in his cadre state," the release said.

Earlier, he also served as the Joint Secretary in MeitY.

In Uttar Pradesh, he served as the Principal Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

Previously, he was the Secretary Finance, Secretary MSME, Secretary Technical Education and Divisional Commissioner Department of Land Revenue in the Government of Uttar Pradesh.