India's GHG emissions fell 7.93% in 2020 compared to 2019: Govt to UNFCCC

Total national emissions (including LULUCF) have decreased by 7.93 per cent with respect to 2019 and increased by 98.34 per cent since 1994

Greenhouse gas emissions
Biennial Update Reports (BURs) are submitted by developing countries to the UNFCCC every two years. They provide updates on greenhouse gas emissions. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
India's total greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 declined by 7.93 per cent compared to 2019, while its GDP emission intensity fell 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020, according to new data submitted to the UN climate change office.

In its fourth Biennial Update Report (BUR-4) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on December 30, India said its total greenhouse gas emissions -- excluding land use, land-use change, and forestry (LULUCF) -- amounted to 2,959 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) and 2,437 MtCO2e including LULUCF.

"Total national emissions (including LULUCF) have decreased by 7.93 per cent with respect to 2019 and increased by 98.34 per cent since 1994," according to the report.

"India has progressively continued decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions. Between 2005 and 2020, India's gross domestic product (GDP) emission intensity reduced by 36 per cent," it said.

Biennial Update Reports (BURs) are submitted by developing countries to the UNFCCC every two years. They provide updates on greenhouse gas emissions, progress on climate actions, and needs for support in mitigation, adaptation and capacity building.

Emission intensity refers to the total amount of greenhouse gases emitted per unit of GDP.

According to the report, the main contributors to India's total greenhouse gas emission were CO2 generated from burning fossil fuels, methane from livestock and increasing aluminium and cement production.

The LULUCF sector remained net sink during the 2020 inventory period.

Considering total emissions and removals, India's net national emissions in 2020 were 24,36,656 gigagrams of carbon dioxide equivalent (GgCO2e).

The energy sector contributed the most to overall emissions with 75.66 per cent, followed by the agriculture sector at 13.72 per cent, industrial processes and product use (IPPU) at 8.06 per cent and waste at 2.56 per cent.

India represents 18 per cent of the global population but its annual primary energy consumption per capita in 2022 was 25.4 gigajoules (GJ).

This was a third of the-then global average of 78 GJ per person. In comparison, an average person in high-income countries consumed 119 GJ, with per capita consumption in the US recorded at 277 GJ.

Energy consumption needs to increase by a significant amount to meet India's development goals, the report said.

Topics :Climate Changegreenhouse gas emissionsgreenhouse gases

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

