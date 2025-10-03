Home / India News / 2 band members sent to 14-day police remand in Zubeen Garg death case

2 band members sent to 14-day police remand in Zubeen Garg death case

The duo was present on the yacht in Singapore, where Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea

Zubeen Garg
Police have already invoked murder charges against Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. Image: ANI
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A court in Assam on Friday sent Zubeen Garg's band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta to 14 days of police remand in connection with the death of the singer-composer.

Munna Prasad Gupta, the Special DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), told PTI that the local court sent the duo to 14 days of police remand.

"The interrogation of all the four arrested accused is underway. I cannot share anything more at this moment," he said.

Goswami and Mahanta were arrested on Thursday after days of interrogation.

The duo was present on the yacht in Singapore, where Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea.

Police have already invoked murder charges against Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, who were nabbed from Delhi on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: India's capacity to absorb shocks strong amid global shifts, says FM Sitharaman

Four places in Odisha receive extremely heavy rainfall of above 20 cm: IMD

Premium

An indicator about the health of India's forests is increasingly worrying

Ladakh L-G says normalcy restored in Leh, pledges to avert future unrest

CM Stalin inaugurates projects worth ₹737.88 cr, announces ₹4,268 cr aid

Topics :AssamnortheastArrest

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story