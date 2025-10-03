Home / India News / CM Stalin inaugurates projects worth ₹737.88 cr, announces ₹4,268 cr aid

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:15 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated various development projects worth ₹737.88 crore in Ramanathapuram district and provided government welfare assistance worth 4268 crore to 50752 beneficiaries.

At a ceremony held in the Peravoor area near Ramanathapuram, the construction work of a new bus stand in Ramanathapuram covering 16,909 square feet was started in 2023 at a cost of ₹20 crore. After the completion of the work, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the new bus stand in Ramanathapuram.

He inaugurated various projects that were completed in the district. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for new projects. The Tamil Nadu CM also provided government welfare assistance worth ₹4,268 crores to 50,752 beneficiaries.

Several ministers, MPs and MLAs were present at the event.

Earlier, MK Stalin on Wednesday visited the upgraded Tholkappia Poonga (Eco Park) at Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai, developed by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) under the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, for Rs 42.45 crore, a press release said.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected various development projects, planted a Kondrai sapling, and directed officials to open the upgraded park to the public at the earliest opportunity.

The upgraded facilities in the Eco Park include a new entrance gateway, a watchtower, a visitor gallery, a children's play area, and several other modern amenities.

According to the release, the foundation stone for Tholkappia Poonga was laid in 2008 by M. Karunanidhi. Later, CRRT restored the 58-acre Adyar Creek and established the Tholkappia Poonga, which was inaugurated and opened to the public on January 22, 2011, by Karunanidhi. Since then, the park has been serving the people.

As the park lacked proper maintenance over time, Chief Minister Stalin instructed CRRT to undertake redevelopment. Accordingly, in July 2021, a detailed project report was prepared, and the Government of Tamil Nadu sanctioned ₹42.45 crore for the revitalisation project.

As part of the redevelopment, CRRT has established new facilities, including a modern entrance gateway, a watchtower, a visitor centre and gallery, walkways, a food court, new restrooms, an open-air theatre, a connecting bridge, CCTV surveillance, and a children's play area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Tamil Nadumk stalinStalin

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

