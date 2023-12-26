5 flight diverted, nearly 30 delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog

A total of 5 flights were diverted and nearly 30 flights delayed at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning due to dense fog.

An official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur during 0830 to 1000 hours.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, one flight each of IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted to Jaipur.

As per information available on the Delhi airport website, around 30 flights have been delayed in the morning.

In a post on X, DIAL gave a fog alert at around 0730 hrs saying that while landing and takeoffs continue at the Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low.

"Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in the post.