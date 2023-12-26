LIVE: PM attends Veer Baal Diwas celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam

In the early hours of Tuesday, a significant fire erupted in a scrap market near Lucknow's Keshav Nagar area, as confirmed by fire officials. Firefighters were on the scene to extinguish the flames. As of the latest update, there have been no reported casualties. The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to visit the flood-affected southern district of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. During her visit, she will assess the situation and hold a review meeting with the district collector. The coastal district is gradually returning to normalcy, with state authorities and civic agencies actively engaged in relief and restoration efforts. Residents who had sought refuge in relief camps are now returning to their homes to address the aftermath of the floods, which occurred due to unprecedented rainfall on December 17 and 18 in the district. A charter plane carrying 276 passengers, predominantly Indians, which was detained in France for four days on suspicion of human trafficking, has arrived in Mumbai, as per an official statement. The Romania-operated flight destined for Nicaragua was held at Vatry airport near France. The Airbus A340 touched down in Mumbai a little after 4 am, having departed from Vatry airport at approximately 2:30 pm local time.