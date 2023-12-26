LIVE: PM attends Veer Baal Diwas celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to visit the flood-affected southern district of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. During her visit, she will assess the situation and hold a review meeting with the district collector. The coastal district is gradually returning to normalcy, with state authorities and civic agencies actively engaged in relief and restoration efforts. Residents who had sought refuge in relief camps are now returning to their homes to address the aftermath of the floods, which occurred due to unprecedented rainfall on December 17 and 18 in the district. A charter plane carrying 276 passengers, predominantly Indians, which was detained in France for four days on suspicion of human trafficking, has arrived in Mumbai, as per an official statement. The Romania-operated flight destined for Nicaragua was held at Vatry airport near France. The Airbus A340 touched down in Mumbai a little after 4 am, having departed from Vatry airport at approximately 2:30 pm local time.
In the early hours of Tuesday, a significant fire erupted in a scrap market near Lucknow's Keshav Nagar area, as confirmed by fire officials. Firefighters were on the scene to extinguish the flames. As of the latest update, there have been no reported casualties. The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.
Veer Bal Diwas is the symbol of going to any extent for protection of Bharatiyata: PM Modi
5 flight diverted, nearly 30 delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog
On Tuesday morning, dense fog led to the diversion of 5 flights and approximately 30 flights facing delays at the Delhi airport. Flights were redirected to Jaipur between 8:30 and 10:00 hours. Initially, one flight each from IndiGo and SpiceJet had been diverted to Jaipur.
T'gana CM Reddy likely to meet PM Modi in Delhi
A Revanth Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister and Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister are expected to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday. Government sources indicate that the chief minister intends to raise concerns regarding pending projects and outstanding dues owed by the Central government. Depending on their schedule, both the CM and his deputy might also hold discussions with senior Congress leadership to address party matters.
PM attends Veer Baal Diwas celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam
Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore remembers victims on 19th anniversary of 2004 Tsunami
Minimum temp normal/above normal over most parts of country: IMD
CISF interrogates Indian passengers implicated in alleged trafficking scam
Indian passengers implicated in an alleged human trafficking scam are being questioned by officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) upon their arrival at Mumbai airport. Following the interrogation, some passengers were allowed to leave, while others are still undergoing questioning. This group of individuals was deported from France in connection with the alleged human trafficking incident and landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday.
PM Modi has done a lot for Sikh community, removed GST from langar: Darshan Singh in US
Arms recovered from 3 persons during search operation in J&K's Pulwama district
Security forces in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, arrested three individuals and seized weapons from them in a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) launched based on specific intelligence inputs. The operation took place at Panzu and Gamiraj on December 25, 2023, with the recovery of 2 pistols and other war-like stores. The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps stated that the suspects are currently undergoing joint questioning by the Army and the police.
Temporary bridge set up for Christmas festivities in Kerala collapses
A temporary bridge, assembled as part of Christmas festivities in Poovar near Neyyattinkara, collapsed, causing injuries to multiple individuals, according to the police. A senior district officer mentioned that 7-8 people were hurt, with one woman sustaining a significant leg fracture, while the others suffered minor injuries.
Biden orders strike on Iranian group after troops injured in drone attack
US President Joe Biden has authorized retaliatory strikes against Iranian-backed militia groups, following a drone attack in Northern Iraq that resulted in injuries to three US servicemembers. According to Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council, one of the US troops sustained critical injuries in the Monday attack. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups operating under the umbrella of Iranian-backed militants.
Three-storey footwear store in J&K gutted in fire
A fire incident occurred at a three-story shop in the primary market of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported. The blaze completely engulfed a footwear store on the premises. Upon being alerted, fire tenders promptly arrived at the location and initiated firefighting operations.
