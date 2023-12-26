Home / India News / Temporary bridge set up for Christmas festivities in Kerala collapses

Temporary bridge set up for Christmas festivities in Kerala collapses

The bridge was just around five feet above the ground and was meant to support a few people at a time

Photo: ANI/Representative
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
A makeshift bridge, set up as part of Christmas celebrations at Poovar near Neyyattinkara here, collapsed causing injuries to several persons, police said.

A senior officer of the district said that 7-8 persons were injured in the incident with one of them -- a woman -- suffering a major fracture in her leg.

"The rest suffered only minor injuries," he said.

The officer said the incident occurred around 9 pm on Monday when several persons got on top of the bridge which could not support their weight and slanted to one side, toppling those standing there.

The temporary bridge was set up for people to cross over a wall to the other side to see a waterfall and a nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus as well as other decorations as part of the Christmas celebrations, the officer said.

The bridge was just around five feet above the ground and was meant to support a few people at a time, he said.

"However, several persons climbed on to it simultaneously which resulted in the accident," the officer said.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, he added.

Topics :ChristmasKeralaBridges

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

