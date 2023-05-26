Home / India News / 2 judges elevated as HC chief justices; one is due to retire on May 30

2 judges elevated as HC chief justices; one is due to retire on May 30

Two judges were on Friday elevated as chief justices of high courts with one of them due to retire on May 30

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 judges elevated as HC chief justices; one is due to retire on May 30

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two judges were on Friday elevated as chief justices of high courts with one of them due to retire on May 30.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued separate notifications announcing the appointment of acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala as the chief justice of the Madras High Court and Justice Ramesh Deokinandan Dhanuka as the chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Dhanuka is at present a judge of the Bombay High Court.

On Wednesday, Justice S Vaidyanathan was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice T Raja, who was also the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court, had demitted office on Wednesday evening on attaining the age of 62 years.

In April, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended that Justice Gangapurwala be made the chief justice of the Madras High Court.

The collegium had pointed out that the office of the Chief Justice of High Court of Bombay has been lying vacant for quite some time, consequent upon the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta to the Supreme Court. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made.

It had recommended the name of Justice Dhanuka for elevation as chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

He is due to demit office on May 30, upon attaining the age of 62 and will have a tenure as chief justice of effectively four days.

While Supreme Court judges retire at 65, high court judges retire at the age of 62 years.

Justice Gangapurwala will retire in May, 2024.

In the recent past, Justice Sonia Gokani was elevated as the chief justice of the Gujarat High Court and Justice Jaswant Singh as chief justice of the Tripura High Court. They too has brief tenures.

Also Read

SC set to get five new judges tomorrow, taking its strength to 34

Kiren Rijiju announces appointment and transfer of judges in High Courts

President Murmu appoints 4 additional judges to Madras High Court

Two new SC judges sworn in, total strength of apex court reaches 34

2022 saw fresh attack on collegium system; record appointments in HCs

Mass marriages strengthen feeling of social harmony: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Expansion of Maharashtra cabinet soon, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Cambodian King to visit India from May 29 to 31; MEA says will deepen ties

Bollywood rediscovering J&K, G20 will promote tourism: Union Tourism Secy

Mumbai sees seven fresh Covid-19 cases, no death, active tally at 108

Topics :High CourtHigh court judges

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story