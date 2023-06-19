Home / India News / 2 killed, more than 10 injured as speeding bus overturns in MP: Police

Two persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Monday

Press Trust of India Morena
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 4:26 AM IST
Two persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday near Sikroda bridge between Joura and Kailaras towns when the bus was going to Sabalgarh from Morena, according to an official.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels at a road turn following which the vehicle overturned in a pit, Joura police station in-charge OP Rawat said.

Two passengers died on the spot, he said.

More than 10 others were injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kailaras, he said.

Two of the seriously injured passengers were shifted to Morena for further treatment, the official said.

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 5:31 AM IST

