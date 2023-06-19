Home / India News / Parts of Delhi witnesses light rain, brings relief from scorching heat

Parts of Delhi witnesses light rain, brings relief from scorching heat

The IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday (June 19)

ANI General News
Parts of Delhi witnesses light rain, brings relief from scorching heat

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 2:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Parts of the national capital received light rainfall on Monday morning, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

The IMD predicted mostly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain and drizzle in Delhi for Monday (June 19).

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Saturday predicted thunderstorms with light-intensity rain in Delhi-NCR.

"Thunderstorm with light intensity rain NCR ( Manesar) Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Deeg (Rajasthan)," RWFC tweeted.

RWFC provides weather forecasts for North-West India along with Delhi-NCR regions.

Meanwhile, the remnant of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy which created a depression over central parts of East Rajasthan is likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of depression during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier on Sunday, heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan's Barmer district under the influence of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. Severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation were seen at various places.

"The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central parts of East Rajasthan lay at 23:30 IST of 18th June about 60 km west-northwest of Tonk, 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer. Likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hrs," tweeted IMD.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Saturday said that as cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a deep depression and is moving in the East-North East direction, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat.

He further said that it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan due to the cyclone.

"Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression. It is moving in the East-North East direction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat. Due to the cyclone, it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Monsoon has nothing to do with this cyclone," Mohapatra said while talking to ANI.

The cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a 'Deep Depression' on June 16 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch, about 100 km northeast of Dholavira and moved to Rajasthan following its landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is further expected to weaken into a 'Depression' in the next 12 hours, the weather department said.

Also Read

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

Heavy rainfall likely over South Rajasthan, areas of North Gujarat: IMD

IMD predicts light to moderate rain within next 3 hours in parts of Chennai

General election to take place in Pakistan after August: Minister

Barmer rape case: NCW Chairperson writes to Rajasthan DGP for investigation

Target is to have technology be 20-25% of Indian GDP by 2025-26: MoS IT

After Kathmandu, Pokhara bans all Indian films amid Adipurush dialogue row

Army rescues 300 more tourists stranded due to landslides in North Sikkim

Heavy rains lash Chennai and its suburbs; holiday declared for schools

Vande Bharat sleeper train plans hit a roadblock as RVNL wants higher stake

Topics :DelhirainsDelhi weather

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 4:32 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story