Special NIA court acquits all 7 accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
After nearly 17 years, a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has acquitted all the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. The court said that the prosecution failed to prove the case and the accused deserve the benefit of doubt. 
 
On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and several others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon city, Nashik.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

