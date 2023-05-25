Home / India News / 2020 Delhi riots: Court tells Special Cell Commissioner to appear in person

2020 Delhi riots: Court tells Special Cell Commissioner to appear in person

A court here has issued notice and directed the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) to appear in person before it after noting that the inspector concerned failed to answer the court's query

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2020 Delhi riots: Court tells Special Cell Commissioner to appear in person

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here has issued notice and directed the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) to appear in person before it after noting that the inspector concerned failed to answer the court's query about the status of investigation and filing of supplementary charge sheet in a case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the case against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others related to the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots . The case is being investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

It has been asked from the inspector present about the status of the investigation and filing of supplementary charge sheet However, no answer is forthcoming, ASJ Rawat said in an order passed on Wednesday.

In these circumstances, the court is constrained to issue notice to the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) to appear in person on the next date, the judge added.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 9.

The case was registered against 20 accused, including Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Khalid Saifi, by the city police's crime branch under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Arms Act.

Also Read

More SC, ST, OBC judges in district, subordinate courts than higher courts

Chhattisgarh: VHP calls for state bandh after communal clash in Biranpur

Key January 6 riots witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony

BJP hires goons from outside state to orchestrate communal riots: Mamata

HC asks officials to respond to plea to set 42 commercial courts in Delhi

Adopt technology like judiciary: Meghwal's message to state officials

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan permits notification for 1,000 Group I, II jobs

ITDC registers highest-ever turnover of Rs 458.08 cr, up 58% on-year

Govt issues new rules for SPG; ADG to head special force that guards PM

India's digital economy an example for entire world: President Murmu

Topics :CourtsCommunal riots

First Published: May 25 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story