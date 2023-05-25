Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan permits notification for 1,000 Group I, II jobs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday gave the green signal to issue a notification to recruit nearly 1,000 people under Group - I and Group - II services.

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday gave the green signal to issue a notification to recruit nearly 1,000 people under Group - I and Group - II services.

Senior officials met the Chief Minister and informed him that there are 100 Group - I and 900 Group - II vacancies in various departments.

"They also told him that the notification process is in final stages. He instructed them to issue the job notification at the earliest," said a press note shared by the state governmet today.

Further, Reddy directed officials to take utmost care in conducting the examinations and completing the recruitment process.

Deputy Collector (RDO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and others are some sought after Group I posts along with other Group II jobs conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

First Published: May 25 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

