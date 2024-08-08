25% GenZ up for new-age jobs, 43% ready to give up work-life balance: Study

One in every four GenZ respondents in India is more inclined towards new-age job fields like Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and content creation while 43 per cent are willing to sacrifice the work-life balance to succeed in their career, a study has found. The study, the Quest Report 2024, which unveils Gen Z traits and trends on dreams, careers, and aspirations, also found that only 9 per cent of respondents want to pursue entrepreneurship as they seek stability and security in work life. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gen Z usually refers to those born between 1995 and 2010.

One out of 4 Indian respondents are more inclined towards new-age job fields like content creation, data analysis, AI, and cybersecurity, the study commissioned by iQOO in association with CyberMedia Research, said. iQOO is a sub-smartphone brand of the vivo group.

43 per cent of respondents in India and 46 per cent globally are willing to give up work-life balance to succeed in their career, it said, adding that around 62 per cent of the Indian youth are willing to give up their hobbies and other interests to achieve their dreams.

Recent debate on work-life balance due to deliberation on 14-hour work day & 70-hour workweek have stirred conversations amongst the Gen Z, the study noted.

The study of 6,700 Gen Z respondents, aged between 20-24 years, from seven countries including the US, the UK, Malaysia Brazil and India, stated that 19 per cent of Indians surveyed prefer career advancements in big organisations while 84 per cent of Indian respondents believe their jobs align with their goals, compared to 72 per cent globally.

As many as 45 per cent of Questers said that they would take up higher studies to support their quest while 32 per cent believe they should take up relevant jobs to support their dreams.

Around 46 per cent feel financial constraints as a barrier to pursuing their choice of career. However, over 90% are confident in achieving their dream despite the barriers.

2X of women feel gender affects the pursuit of their dreams compared to men, the study said.

The study covered three broad areas- Gen Z Questers' spirit & motivation to fulfil their dreams, obstacles & barriers that disrupt their quest for passion, and career choices that drive their interests.