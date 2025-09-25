25 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held, including 23 from Kanpur Dehat

The Delhi Police has apprehended 25 Bangladeshi immigrants, including 23 from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat, an official said on Thursday.
According to police, five are minors and 10 are women among the apprehended.
All the accused had been residing in India for the last eight years without any legal travel or residential documents, they said.
Police carried out the operation in Delhi following intelligence inputs, which led to the interception of two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Hasan Sheikh (35) and Abdul Sheikh (37), both residents of Satkhira district in Bangladesh.
"On interrogation, they revealed that several of their relatives and associates were living in Kanpur Dehat. Acting swiftly, the police team conducted a raid there and apprehended 23 more Bangladeshi nationals," a senior police officer said.
All those arrested were found to be working as ragpickers, farm labourers, or engaged in casual occupations, the police said.
They have been shifted to the MCD Community Temporary Detention Centre in Sarai Kale Khan for further legal formalities before deportation, the officer added.
Police also said that a total of 235 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported this year from southeast Delhi alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
