Home / India News / Battlefield spots Doka-La, Cho-La in Sikkim to open for tourists from Oct 1

Battlefield spots Doka-La, Cho-La in Sikkim to open for tourists from Oct 1

According to the notification, tourists will be required to obtain permits from the tourism and civil aviation departments

BRO, Sikkim, rescue op, Aid
Representative Image: The government has capped the daily entry at 25 tourist vehicles and 25 bikers for both the places. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Gangtok
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Sikkim government has decided to open the battlefield destinations of Doka-La and Cho-La for domestic tourists from October 1, officials said.

In a notification earlier this week, Chief Secretary R Telang said Indian tourists carrying voter identity cards would be allowed to visit the two sites under strict guidelines for security and environmental protection.

The decision was taken under the Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative, the notification said.

Doka-La and Cho-La are located near the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction.

According to the notification, tourists will be required to obtain permits from the tourism and civil aviation departments through registered tour operators or travel agencies.

"Permits shall be issued only upon submission of one-night homestay booking confirmation from designated areas along the Silk Route Kupup, Gnathang, Zuluk or Padamchen," the order stated.

Tourists will be required to pay a permit fee of Rs 1,120 per person, which includes wildlife sanctuary entry and Tsomgo Pokhari Sangrakshan Samiti (TPSS) fee.

The fee will be collected by the tourism and civil aviation department and shared with agencies concerned, the order added.

Permits issued by the home department for official purposes will be exempt from the fee.

The government has capped the daily entry at 25 tourist vehicles and 25 bikers for both the places.

"Only vehicles with engine capacity of 1,400 cc and above will be permitted due to the challenging terrain," the notification said.

No parking fee collection will be allowed along the route without prior approval from the state government.

The prescribed fare has been fixed at Rs 12,000 for a two-day package in category Z vehicles and Rs 11,000 for category J vehicles.

Adequate security arrangements will be in place, officials said.

Personnel from the Army's 17 Mountain Division, Sikkim Police and the tourism department will be deployed at Kupup and Cho-La checkposts.

"A police escort shall accompany tourists from Kupup," the notification added.

To manage traffic and weather-related risks, tourists will move in staggered groups. Two batches will depart daily from Tsomgo (Cho-La diversion) at 10 am and 11 am for Cho-La, while from Kupup to Doka-La, departures will be at 9 am and 10 am.

The staggered timing has been devised to ensure the availability of parking facilities.

Tour operators have also been directed to ensure strict environmental safeguards.

"No littering or damage shall be allowed in these pristine areas. All tourist vehicles must carry garbage bags and dispose of the waste only at designated collection points at Tsomgo and Kupup," the order said.

The tourism department clarified that express permits issued for the 25 vehicles would require checking only at 3rd Mile, Cho-La, Nathula and Doka-La diversions.

Monthly reports on the number of tourists and vehicles will be submitted to the home department for monitoring.

It may be mentioned that Doka-La and Cho-La are strategic places located near India-Bhutan-China tri-junction.

The two destinations are being opened for battlefield tourism under Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC flags concerns over filing Sunjay Kapur's assets in sealed cover

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

Delhi court grants bail to Lalit Modi's cousin Samir Modi accused of rape

Delhi HC extends personality rights protection to actor Nagarjuna Akkineni

Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

Topics :SikkimNorth EastDoklam India China Sikkim row

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story