Union Minister Kiren Rijiju flags off Hajj yatris, praises arrangements

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju visited the Indira Gandhi International airport on Thursday to extend his congratulations and best wishes to departing Hajj pilgrims.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Rijiju said, "I am here at the airport to congratulate the Hajj Yatris. Around 400 people will leave today. The management has been good."

He also informed of the presence of the Deputy Chief of Mission from Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, Kiren Rijiju extended his heartfelt wishes to all 1,22,518 pilgrims undertaking the sacred Hajj journey. The first flights took off with 288 pilgrims from Lucknow and 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India remains committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless Hajj pilgrimage. He also prayed for a safe, blessed and spiritually enriching pilgrimage.

"As #Hajj2025 begins, heartfelt wishes to all 1,22,518 pilgrims undertaking this sacred journey. The first flights took off today, 288 pilgrims from Lucknow & 262 pilgrims from Hyderabad. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government of India remains committed to ensuring a smooth & seamless Hajj pilgrimage for all. Prayers for a safe, blessed & spiritually enriching pilgrimage," the Union Minister said.

Earlier on April 22, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, George Kurian, inaugurated the orientation-cum-training programme of selected Hajj deputationists of Hajj 2025 for two days on 22nd and 23rd April, 2025, at SCOPE Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

In his inaugural address, the Minister of State, appreciating the role of Hajj deputationists as crucial enablers in successful Hajj operations, exhorted the deputationists to perform the duties assigned to them with utmost sincerity and commitment.

In total, 620 deputationists (266 administrative and 354 medical) have been selected this year to assist CGI Jeddah in effective Hajj management in Saudi Arabia, to serve Indian Hajj pilgrims.

These deputationists have been chosen through a rigorous selection process. During the orientation-cum-training programme, they are trained on various issues, including an overview of Hajj operations, the role of deputationists, health issues, crowd and disaster management, and the Hajj Suvidha App, before being deputed to Saudi Arabia.

Special emphasis is being placed on acquainting the deputationists with the functioning of the Hajj Suvidha App, which was introduced during Hajjj 2024 and played a crucial role in disseminating information and addressing grievances of Indian Hajjj pilgrims.

Building on the success of the App during Hajjj-2024, the Government intends to further realise its potential by effectively providing training to the deputationists.

Furthermore, since the management of the Indian Hajj pilgrimage is the largest logistical exercise managed by the Government of India outside the country's borders, the orientation-cum-training programme for Hajj deputationists will contribute to helping Indian pilgrims successfully perform Hajj.