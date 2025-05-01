Home / India News / IMD issues yellow alert as Delhi, North India brace for rain, cooler days

IMD issues yellow alert as Delhi, North India brace for rain, cooler days

A generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected on May 2 and May 3

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon
A man rides a bicycle while holding an umbrella during rain, at Jangpura area, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 7:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi weather is set to undergo changes this week with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms this week. The national capital can expect rainfall that will bring down the temperature, offering much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave. Maximum temperatures are likely to dip slightly in Northwest, Central & Western India in the coming days. 

Delhi weather forecast for today

The IMD forecast that the day temperature will remain moderate, with the maximum temperature rising to around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain clear, and strong surface winds are likely to prevail over the national capital. 

Weather forecast for the week

From May 2, a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring significant weather changes to the western Himalayan region, with its impact likely to be felt across Delhi-NCR. Winds are expected to blow at 30–40 kmph, later gusting up to 50 kmph. 
   Further, a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected on May 2 and May 3. The maximum temperature could reach 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. No heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital during this period. 

Delhi air quality improves

Air quality in the capital improved and moved to the ‘moderate’ category on Thursday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 167 at 7 am on May 1, compared to 193 at the same time, a day earlier. The improvement in the AQI can be attributed to strong surface winds and favourable weather conditions. 
   The AQI across Delhi-NCR also became better, with most locations falling into the ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 198 at 4 pm on April 30. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 270, placing it in the 'poor' category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 176 and 140, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI was recorded at 146.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai property registrations rise 12% in April to 13,080 units: Report

Massive fire at Dilli Haat-INA market guts several stalls, no casualties

Courts have the power to modify arbitral awards but with limitations: SC

India helps world's largest nuclear fusion project cross key milestone

PRAGATI meeting: PM Modi reviews 8 projects worth Rs 90,000 crore

Topics :BS Web ReportsDelhi air qualityDelhi weatherRainfallIMD weather forecast

First Published: May 01 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story