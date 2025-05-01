Prez Murmu, PM Modi greet citizens on Gujarat, Maharashtra formation day

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the formation day of their states, and expressed hope that the two states will play an important role in making India a developed nation.

Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed on May 1, 1960 following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Bombay on linguistic grounds.

"On the foundation day of Gujarat state, I extend my heartiest greetings to all my countrymen, especially my Gujarati brothers and sisters living in India and abroad.

"This land of sons like Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who gave the message of peace and non-violence to the world, and Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united India, has always shown the way to humanity," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

The people of Gujarat have increased India's prestige across the world on the strength of their talent, dedication and hard work, she said.

Also Read

"I am confident that Gujarat will set new standards of progress and will make a significant contribution in making India a world power," Murmu said.

In another post, the President extended her best wishes to all the people of Maharashtra on their state's formation day.

"The people of this land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have always had the spirit of patriotism and the courage to fight against injustice," Murmu said in the post in Hindi.

Great personalities like Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and Mahadev Govind Ranade, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Gopalkrishna Gokhale and Baba Saheb Ambedkar have given a new direction to the society, she said. "Maharashtra will play an important role in making India a developed nation. I wish happiness and prosperity to this state and its residents," the President added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the formation day of their states, and praised the rapid strides both have made. In his post on X, Modi said Maharashtra has always played a vital role in India's development. He said when one thinks of Maharashtra, "its glorious history and the courage of the people come to our mind".

The state remains a strong pillar of progress and at the same time has remained connected to its roots, the prime minister said.

"My best wishes for the state's progress," he said.

Greeting the people of Gujarat, his home state, Modi said, "The state has distinguished itself for its culture, spirit of enterprise and dynamism. The people of Gujarat have excelled in various fields. May the state keep attaining new heights of progress." In his message, the vice president said the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gujarat continues to inspire through its legacy of leadership, resilience and innovation.