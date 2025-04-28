Supreme Court orders release of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's passport

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's passport, which had been deposited with Mumbai's Cyber Crime Bureau in connection with a case related to his remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent', LiveLaw reported.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the release of Allahbadia's passport, noting that investigations in the FIRs filed against him in Maharashtra and Assam have been completed.

"We permit the petitioner to apply to Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau for release of his passport. On such application..., let passport be returned on such reasonable terms and conditions to be stated. Passport is ordered to be returned to enable him to travel abroad," the court ordered.

Earlier this month, Allahbadia's counsel advocate Abhinav Chandrachud submitted that his livelihood was getting affected due to travel restrictions imposed on him, reported Bar and Bench.

What is the case against Ranveer Allahbadia?

The case revolves around comedian Samay Raina's show, 'India's Got Latent', where Allahbadia made a controversial remark while interacting with a contestant. The remark triggered backlash in response to which an FIR was registered against him on February 10 by Guwahati Police against multiple influencers, including Allahbadia.

Initially, Allahbadia was prohibited from creating or posting content online. The top court condemned his remarks as "vulgar" and criticised his "dirty mind" for bringing disgrace to society. However, on March 3, the court permitted Allahbadia to resume his podcast on his channel 'BeerBiceps' on the condition that it adheres to "morality and decency" and is suitable for all age groups. The court also said that Allahbadia cannot discuss the case in his content.