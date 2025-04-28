Candidates need not remove religious symbols during exams, says Rly dept

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other Hindu organisations on Monday strongly objected to an instruction asking for the removal of religious symbols worn by candidates appearing for the Railway Department's Nursing Superintendent examination, and it was withdrawn immediately.

Following widespread protests, the railway authorities have now clarified that candidates will not be required to remove religious symbols such as the mangalsutra (a sacred necklace worn by married Hindu women) and janivara (sacred thread worn by Brahmins) before entering the exam hall.

Amidst the growing outrage, Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, intervened in the matter and clarified that candidates appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board's Nursing Superintendent exam would not be required to remove any religious symbols or mangalsutras.

He further instructed officials to ensure that religious sentiments are respected during the examination process.

According to the officials, the examination is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (April 29), at the Manail Srinivas Nayak Besant Vidya Kendra in Bondel, Mangaluru.

Initially, the admit cards had directed candidates to remove the mangalsutra and janivara before writing the exam.

Speaking to PTI, Sharan Pumpwell, regional leader of the VHP, said, "We are watching the developments; if any of these measures (removal of Hindu religious symbols from candidates) are taken by the examination authorities, we will take the corrective course."

Hindu organisations argued that it deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"Asking married women to remove their mangalsutra and sacred sindoor, or asking men to remove their janivara, amounts to attacking sacred Hindu traditions followed by crores of people," a VHP spokesperson said.

The organisation submitted a memorandum to the district authorities demanding that Hindu candidates be allowed to write the examination without being forced to compromise on their religious identity.

The controversy comes in the wake of recent incidents during the Common Entrance Test (CET), where few candidates at some exam centres were reportedly asked to remove their sacred threads.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, reacting to questions by reporters in Bengaluru about the issue, hit out at the BJP, the party which leads the government at the Centre.

"We have been saying that religious things like Mangalasutra, Janivara -- let them be checked, but asking for them to be removed is not right. The BJP's true face is different. They say something and do something else....This has to be withdrawn and people should express their anger against it," he said.